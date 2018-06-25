Share:

OKARA-PTI NA-141 candidate Samsam Ali Bukhari and PP-189 candidate Ch Saleem Sadiq during their full bloom campaign suffered severe setback when Sunday night, the PTI central leadership withheld their party tickets.

The party also directed them to wait for the next signal in this respect. This news spread in the NA and PP constituencies like the jungle fire and the campaigner and supporters of the candidates fell down. Both the candidates and their supporters were astonished as they were strongly campaigning in the public.

Some three weeks back, the PTI leadership had withdrawn the ticket in NA-141 from the PTI former MPA Ch Masood Shafqat Rubera and awarded it to the PTI provincial secretary information Samsam Ali Bukhari who had been the former state minister for information in the previous PPP government. The Rubera family approached the party leadership and demanded to review the party ticket in NA-141 with his political position. Now the leadership has withheld the ticket in the constituency.

The same position is being faced by PP-189 candidate Ch Saleem Sadiq as his rivals including PTI former provincial ticket holder Ch Muhammad Azhar and former provincial minister in the PPP government who had joined PTI 4 years back are also ticket aspirants in the PP-189 city seat but the leadership had cleared Ch Muhammad Saleem Sadiq who was campaigning under the NA-142 candidate Rao Hassan Sikandar.

Ashraf Khan and Ch Muhammad Azhar along with the other party workers had staged a protest sit-in at Bani Gala in the Eid days and then the party leadership, according to Mr Sohna had assured to take review of the PP-189 ticket. However, the both sides are confused about the tickets and waiting for leadership's response regarding the finality of the party ticket.

Political reshuffle at its peak





OKARA-PML-N leader Ch Nadeem Abbas Rubera succeeded to get the party ticket for his younger brother Ch Ghulam Raza Rubera in PP-190. Similarly the former MNA Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani was dropped in NA and PP though he has very close ties with the PML-N leadership especially Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N had awarded ticket in PP-184 to Syed Raza Ali Gillani who, even on the request of Shehbaz Sharif, had not reconciled with former MNA Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, candidate in NA-143.

The PTI would face difficulties as the PTI former MPA Masood Shafaqat Rubera had started his campaign as an independent candidate along with his wife Noorul Ain Rai as a PP-190 candidate.

At present, Masood Rubera is facing hard position as PP-183 candidate Malik Akram Bhatti who was denied the PTI ticket, earlier pledged to join Masood Rubera's group. But Akram Bhatti is going to join another independent candidate in NA-141 Ch Khalilur Rehman.

In the NA-141, former MNA Ch Nadeem Abbas Rubera is a strong candidate and he had been the former Okara tehsil Nazim. After the Census, the one NA seat was decreased from 5 to 4 and the PP seats were also decreased from 9 to 8 in the district. The NA-141 constituency was widened to Renala Municipal limits along with the addition of number of villages to the constituency. Resulting, village Kund Bohr of the strong political figure Rai Noor Kharl fell into the same PP constituency. Since 1985 up to 2013, out of these 8 general elections, the Kharl family won 7 times the PA seat.