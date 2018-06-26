Share:

Islamabad - The Supreme Court on Monday directed all stakeholders to come up with a suitable solution to end water crisis in twin cities while the top court also formed a committee to furnish its recommendations to avoid repeated fire incidents at Margalla Hills.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar comprising of two other judges Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Munib Akhtar was hearing a case regarding shortage of water supply in Islamabad.

The Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Najaf Iqbal informed the court that federal government did not release funds for civic body since the last two and half years and it is forced to run day to day affairs by taking loan from Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He informed further that the capital city witnessed very low rainfall in the last three years. He, however, expressed hope that the decreasing level in capital’s water reservoirs will increase by mid of July, when a heavy spell of rainfall is expected in Islamabad.

“One of the reasons of low water supply is depilated condition of water supply lines, which needs proper repair but civic body lacks the funds for this purpose”, he told.

On the other side, the Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board appraised the court that 60 water hydrants have been closed down following the court orders passed on previous date of hearing.

Zamrud Khan, a former parliamentarian of Rawalpindi’s cantt area complained that after a crackdown of cantonment board against private water hydrants, the fare for water tankers increase manifold because the tanker’s owners are forced to bring water from outside the boundaries of garrison city.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that the water level in Khanpur Dam and Simly Dam has reached to dead levels, which is a matter of grave concern.

“We will hear this case even after official timing and sit in the court till night”, Mr. Saqib Nisar said while giving time to the representatives of city bodies and suspending the proceedings for a few hours.

When the court resumed proceedings second time in the case, the Additional Attorney General Syed Nayer Rizvi told the court that a summary seeking funds for water project was sent to the interior ministry by MCI a few months ago.

“Today, the same summary has been forwarded to the Finance Ministry and funds will be released to civic body for repair and maintenance of water supply lines within one week”, he assured the court.

Briefing the court regarding private water hydrants, the chief officer MCI purposed that we should regularise the same on certain terms and conditions by fixing the fares for water tankers.

However, the court has given more time to all stakeholders for further deliberations on water shortage issue and sought a comprehensive plan to fix the problem till next date of hearing, which is fixed for Wednesday.

While hearing another case regarding fire incidents in Margala Hills, the court has constituted a committee to frame terms of references to avoid fire incidents in future.

This committee includes Chairman CDA, Mayor Islamabad, Deputy Attorney General, Advocate General of Islamabad and retired Federal Secretary Roedad Khan as its members while Federal Ombudsman will act as its chairman.

The court has given two weeks time to this committee to furnish its report that how the repeated fire incidents could be avoided at Margala Hills in future.

Meanwhile, in a case related to authorized and unauthorized marriage halls in Islamabad, the court heard the arguments of some of the owners of marquees, which were declared illegal by CDA.

However, the court adjourned the hearing till today (Tuesday), when rest of the owners will plead their case before Supreme Court.