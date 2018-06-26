Share:

KARACHI (PR):- Shan Foods’ recent campaign #KhaanaWithParosi developed with Ogilvy Pakistan secured the prestigious Silver Award in the food category at the APAC Effie Awards, 2018 held in Singapore.

The Effie Awards’ is a prominent global platform where being recognized amongst thousands of submissions from around the globe is an unprecedented achievement and Shan Food’s is Pakistan’s’ first indigenous brand to have achieved this.

#KhaanaWithParosi touched upon a relevant cultural & religious insight of maintaining relationships & sharing food with neighbors. The campaign hit the right cords with consumers across the world & came to be known as one of the most viral campaigns in Pakistan’s media history receiving organic coverage from renowned local and international media platforms.

Shan’s ‘real authentic taste’ has captivated hearts and minds globally and continues to raise Pakistan’s flag high around the world.