MIRPUR (AJK)-Leading academician, researcher and scholar Professor Akbar Ahmed called on AJK President Sardar Masood Khan at the President House on Monday.

Professor Akbar, Ibn Khaldun Chair of Islamic Studies in the School of International Service at American University in Washington, during his two-day visit to Azad Kashmir, will be delivering lectures at Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur University of Science and Technology, on common misconceptions related to the Muslim world, countering global Islamophobic elements and the resulting clash of civilisation between the east and the west.

Masood Khan while welcoming Professor Akbar commended him for highlighting the misperceptions on the ongoing war on terror and its ill-perceived linkages with Islam through his extensive research and publications. He said that the Professor’s contributions to promoting pressing issues like interreligious dialogue and harmony, awareness of differences and commonalities among civilizations will positively contribute to the amicable resolution of longstanding international conflicts and disputes.

During the meeting, both the president and Professor Akbar discussed the major issues plaguing the Muslim world. The president said that education is of an overriding importance which helps create awareness and raise the prestige of Muslims all over the world.

Earlier, Professor Akbar delivered his lecture at the University of AJK and appreciated the overwhelming response he received from the faculty, researchers and students present at the occasion. The president said that such lectures will help stimulate academic dialogue and research on these issues. He also encouraged reading the professor’s publications in order to further understand the intricacies of these issues.