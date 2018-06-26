Share:

LAHORE - Three disgruntled leaders of the PTI from Mandi Bahauddin Monday announced to join the PPP ahead of the July 25 polls.

Fakhar Omer Lalika, Faisal Gondal and Nasir Tarar are three PTI leaders who joined the PPP after meeting PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore on Monday.

Fakhar Lalika has been given PPP ticket from NA-86, Mandi Bahauddin. Similarly, Faisal Gondal and Nasir Tarar would be contesting elections from PP-67 and 68 respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Fakhar said that PPP had always strived for betterment of the country as a whole, especially focusing on the downtrodden masses. It is the only party that has sympathized with the people, he said.

While welcoming the PTI men into the PPP fold, Asif Ali Zardari said that his party will take part in the coming elections with valor and determination. Pakistan People’s Party has always been a party of every strata of the society, stated the former President of Pakistan.