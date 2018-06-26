Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has served a notice to batsman Umar Akmal for his claim of being approached by bookies for alleged spot-fixing activities and asked him to appear before its anti-corruption unit on tomorrow (Wednesday).

"Our anti-corruption unit will look into the matter after listening Umar's point of view,” said PCB spokesman here on Monday. Umar claimed in a recent TV interview that he was approached by bookmakers on a number of occasions for corrupt practices.

The batsman went on claiming that he was offered money to skip matches against India. "Whenever I played a match against India, I was offered money not to play but I always had same answer to match fixers that I want to play for my country,” he said. Umar also revealed that he was offered US$200,000 by the match-fixers to leave two balls in a match of the 2015 World Cup.

But the batsman, who is not part of Pakistan team for over a year, did not reveal that whether he has informed the team management and the PCB anti-corruption unit about all such approaches by the fixers. As per ICC rules and regulations, a player is bound to bring into the knowledge of the team management all such information regarding offers made by the fixers for carrying out corrupt practices.

Umar can land into trouble as concealing such information itself is liable to punishment. According to ICC anti-corruption code 2.4.4 and 2.4.5, the players are bound to report all the corrupt approaches made to them during any event and failure in doing so carry a minimum punishment of five years. Pakistan's medium pacer M Irfan was banned and fined for a similar offense in a spot-fixing case.