SARGODHA-The sub-campuses of University of Sargodha [UoS] established under public-private partnership endanger the future of students due to non-payment of the university dues which has caused delay in issuance of official transcripts to a number of students.

The UoS sub-campuses failed to meet the deadline of depositing the university dues even after several meetings and notices served for compliance. The Women Campus Faisalabad is the only campus out of five UoS sub campuses which has submitted the university dues while four sub-campuses have yet to pay outstanding dues amounting to millions of rupees.

The UoS Syndicate has taken a serious notice of the financial mismanagement and maladministration on the part of sub-campuses and constituted a high powered committee to look into the matter. It was also noted that the students of these campuses were suffering due to mismanagement of these sub-campuses and a number of students have been waiting for the issuance of their official transcripts by the university.

The committee which was constituted on the directions of the Syndicate had held a meeting on June 4 with the management of the sub-campuses in which CEOs of the sub campuses agreed to resolve all the issues and to deposit the outstanding money in the university accounts. The committee, on the commitment of the sub-campuses, unanimously resolved that financial data would be reconciled without wasting any time and the official transcripts and degrees to the students of sub-campuses would be issued immediately after clearance of university dues and submission of undertaking to the effect that sub-campuses shall abide by the decisions of the Syndicate in this regard. But despite their commitment, the management of four sub-campuses have not deposited university dues. The University of Sargodha has decided to issue official transcripts and degrees to the students of the Women Campus Faisalabad as its management has deposited the university dues while the administration is making efforts and taking measures to issue transcripts to the students of the sub-campuses to save their future but the management of four sub-campuses are not complying with the directions of university.

It is worth mentioning that the committee has to submit its report regarding issuance of official transcripts to the students of sub-campuses, financial impact of non-conducting final examination, responsibility of financial losses and compromising the quality of education before the Syndicate in its meeting to be held in near future.