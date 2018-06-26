Share:

Rawalpindi - A man has been detained from District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Gynae Ward on an account of groping females while wearing a veil, said the police on Monday.

The accused was identified as Muhammad Ahsan (19), who is reportedly a seminary student at Westridge. Hospital management handed over the accused to officials of Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi.

According to police, the man namely Muhammad Ahsan, a resident of Pirwadhai, was alone at home when he saw the clothes of his mother in her wardrobe. Police added that the man wore his mother’s clothes along with her veil and started roaming in markets and bazaars where he touched several females. Finally, police said, the man sneaked into the maternity ward of DHQ Hospital where he groped a number of females. “A young girl caught the man when he tried to touch her private body parts and started making noise to draw attention of the hospital guards,” the police mentioned. The guards took the man into custody and later handed him over to police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Ganjmandi Raja Nadim Zafar, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the accused was not mentally fit and was arrested by the police on charges of teasing females in the hospital. He said a case under sections 419/452 of PPC was registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.