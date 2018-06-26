Share:

LAHORE - A four-member delegation of Maldives State Electric Company (STELCO), headed by its chairman Ahmed Aiman, called on Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Muzammil Hussain here at Wapda House on Monday.

The delegation is on a six-day state visit to Pakistan to learn from the experience of Wapda and benefit from its technical and human capabilities. Welcoming the Maldivian delegation to Pakistan, Wapda chairman briefly apprised them of Wapda's charter of duties, the infrastructure development by WAPDA in water and power sectors in Pakistan during the last 60 years, and the portfolio of development projects it is implementing at present.

He said that WAPDA, being the largest engineering organisation in the country, has been playing a pivotal role in economic progress and social uplift in Pakistan by developing unprecedented infrastructure in both water and power sectors. Cognizant of the significance of trained human resources, WAPDA has developed an integrated system to impart training to its employees, so as to enable them to discharge their duties in an efficient manner.

"We, fortunately, have a pool of knowledge, expertise and training facilities with us and STELCO can make benefit from it. WAPDA is ready to fully support Maldives in development of its infrastructure in power sector ," he said.

The Maldivian delegation thanked WAPDA chairman for arrangements of their visit to WAPDA House and various training institutes of WAPDA.

The delegation head said that STELCO is the largest power producing company of Maldives, and is keen to learn from WAPDA's experience for development of their power sector infrastructure.

Later, a formal briefing was given to the delegation by WAPDA secretary about the organisation, the charter of duties, achievements, training infrastructure and welfare of the employees. WAPDA Member Finance, Member Power, PSO to Chairman, General Manager (HRD) and General Manger (Training) were also present during the briefing.