Water is not for life, but it is life itself. The above-cited maxim by Secretary-General of United Nations depicts the importance of water. However, Pakistan’s economy is all about its water. As 19.5 per cent of Pakistan’s GDP, 42.3 per cent of its labour force and agriculture of the country produces other important raw materials. Power-generation is also dependent on water.

But, Pakistan faces several challenges again as was in the 1950s. Such water-shortage problems, mentioned by the writer, may have multiple implications on the national and international level; including national security, economic growth, peace, social and political matters.

After the Indus water treaty was signed between Pakistan and India in 1960 for solving water-related issues proved beneficial. But, India is time and again showing dominated designs over Indus water Basin. As an upper riparian country, India enjoys a great opportunity of the river and constructs several dams.

Nonetheless, the old-rivalry over river Chenab and river Kishangang has also been on rampant and hindering Pakistan’s water security. Pakistan has lodged the petition against the matter before World Bank and International Court of Justice; however, there is no outcome yet.

However, Pakistan is really on the path to an unchecked system. It is estimated that Indus water basin can generate 59,000 megawatts of clean energy, but the country only generates 6,500 megawatts.

Well, Pakistan has poor arrangements of governance, check and balance, strict laws against water insecurity, management, diplomatic measures, cooperation level, constructing new dams and other robust navigational policies. The country must reaffirm its foreign policy towards India for table talks and reliable solution for water insecurity. Besides, old-constructed dams, the state should keep concerns about creating new ones for water storage.

WAJAHAT ABRO,

Shikarpur, June 20.