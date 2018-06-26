Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Work on the construction of Kurram-Tangi Dam in North Waziristan district is in full swing. Project Director Kurram-Tangi Dam Masood Ali said the project will be completed at a cost of about thirty billion rupees with the financial assistance of

USAID. He said the dam is being constructed in two phases. In phase -I the dam will be completed by November next year. The dam on completion will generate

eighty-three point four megawatt electricity besides bringing three hundred and sixty-two thousand acres of land in North Waziristan and Bannu districts under plough, he added.