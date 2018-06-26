Share:

LAHORE:- The Zimbabwe-bound T20 and ODI squad members passed their fitness tests, conducted here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Monday by the team management. Nineteen players took part in the fitness tests and passed the 17.4 mark set for the Yo-Yo tests. Head coach Mickey Arthur expressed his satisfaction at the fitness levels displayed by the players. "I'm very pleased with the results of the fitness tests. We have tried to set a benchmark and develop a fitness culture in recent months. Our efforts have paid off and I'm delighted how the players have taken to the culture.