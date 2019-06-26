Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court (AC) Tuesday summoned six accused including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on July 2 for indictment in a reference pertaining to illegally awarding a publicity campaign.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated a total of seven accused including Yousaf Raza Gillani, Saleem Baig, Inaam Akbar and Farooq Awan in above reference.

The trial court had ordered NAB to share copies of reference with the accused persons and summoned all on next hearing for indictment.

The former prime minister and other persons were accused of misusing their authority in granting campaign contract illegally to a Lahore-based advertising agency.

The reference stated that there was no competition held to grant the contract which was totally against the PPRA rules.