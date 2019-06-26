Share:

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is paying a two day visit to Pakistan from Thursday on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Afghan president will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Ministers, Advisors, Senior Officials and businessmen.

During the visit, President Dr Arif Alvi will have a meeting with President Ghani while Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold delegation-level talks. The wide-ranging talks between the two sides would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education and people-to-people exchanges.

President Ghani will also travel to Lahore where he will participate in a business forum attended by business representatives from both countries.

This is President Ghani’s third visit to Pakistan and follows the recently held first review session of the landmark Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the people of Pakistan and Afghanistan are bound by fraternal ties reinforced by historical, religious, linguistic and cultural affinities. Closer engagement between the leaders will help foster a stronger and multi-faceted relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.