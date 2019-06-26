Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Akhtar Mengal has Wednesday decided not to participate in the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC).

READ MORE: PM directs to expedite Pakistan Housing Programme in Islamabad

The decision was made in the advisory meeting. It has been learnt that Akhtar Mengal forwarded a written message to Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman via Maulana Asad Mehmood.

The opposition has been requested in the letter to consider BNP-M recommendations and demands in the APC.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting with BNP-M delegation which will be led by Akhtar Mengal .

Progress on Mengal’s six-point agenda and development works in Balochistan will be discussed in the session with the premier.

READ MORE: China stops all meat imports from Canada amid strained bilateral ties

Let it be known that the APC called by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to formulate a joint strategy against the government will be held in Islamabad today.

The conference will host the representatives of opposition parties to devise strategy for future course-of-action against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. 