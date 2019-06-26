Share:

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Akhtar Mengal has Wednesday decided not to participate in the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC).

The decision was made in the advisory meeting. It has been learnt that Akhtar Mengal forwarded a written message to Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman via Maulana Asad Mehmood.

The opposition has been requested in the letter to consider BNP-M recommendations and demands in the APC.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting with BNP-M delegation which will be led by Akhtar Mengal .

Progress on Mengal’s six-point agenda and development works in Balochistan will be discussed in the session with the premier.

Let it be known that the APC called by Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to formulate a joint strategy against the government will be held in Islamabad today.

The conference will host the representatives of opposition parties to devise strategy for future course-of-action against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.