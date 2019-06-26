Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan on Wednesday resigned from membership of four standing committees of Punjab Assembly.

Aleem Khan was part of privilege, human rights and minority affairs committees while he has also left membership of Public Accounts Committee 2 (PAC) and special committee 6.

The PTI leader was included in these committee during his National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrest.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) had approved bail of PTI leader Aleem Khan in assets beyond income and offshore company cases over two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

On February 6, Aleem was detained by the NAB while recording his statement in a case pertaining to an offshore company unveiled in the Panama Papers leaks.

During hearing of the case on February 15, the NAB’s prosecutor told the court that in 2003, Aleem Khan was an ordinary citizen and suddenly in 2007, he became millionaire with 35 companies.

The bureau’s prosecutor claimed that the PTI leader concealed his assets.

The NAB prosecutor maintained that AED30 million were transferred from Pakistan to Dubai and the accused failed to provide details.

Contrarily, Aleem Khan’s counsel stated that the money was sent from the account of Aleem’s mother and that his client has submitted all of his documents to the anti-graft watchdog body.