London - Aaron Finch’s century, supplemented by nine wickets between Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff helped Australia to a 64-run win over England at Lord’s on Tuesday.

Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes had the ball nipping around in the morning after Eoin Morgan elected to field, but David Warner and Aaron Finch battled through to their third 100-plus partnership in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to give Australia a strong base. Warner perished to Moeen Ali after reaching another half-century in the tournament. Finch remained ticking, going on to bring up his 15th ODI century from 116 balls in the 36th over.

The Australia skipper departed the very next ball after reaching the landmark, top-edging a hook shot off Archer to the safe hands of Woakes. From there England’s bowlers fought back with regular breakthroughs, and some key errors from the Australians – the run-out of Marcus Stoinis a strong exemplar – saw aims of reaching a 300-plus score diminish. A cameo of 38 from 27 balls from Alex Carey offered a bit of respite as Australia finished on 285/7.

England’s chase was rocked early on as Behrendorff bowled James Vince for a second-ball duck. Things went from bad to worse for the English, with the in-form Joe Root pinned on his pads by Mitchell Starc, before Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow followed to leave England 53/4. Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes rebuilt with a 71-run stand before an excellent running catch on the boundary by Usman Khawaja ended the stay of the England wicketkeeper.

Stokes and Woakes lifted the mood of the Lord’s crowd with another productive partnership as Stokes went to his third half-century of the tournament. Starc then interrupted the English charge with a searing yorker to remove Stokes and from there Australia took complete control over the match, Behrendorff leading the way with figures of 5/44.

After the match, Australian captain and player of the match Aaron Finch said: “I didn’t play too badly, it’s nice to get a hundred in a win. To get sent in on a wicket that was seaming around ... Woakesy bowled a hell of a spell. There’s teams that you have a bit more confidence when you walk out and play. It was nipping around and seaming but we played well to rein it in, and cash in on width.”

On qualification World Cup semifinals qualification, Finch said: “That’s the first part ticked off, which is a really nice feeling. I think England are a stand-out side who can take you apart with ball and bat quite quickly. It was nice that we found ways to keep getting wickets.

“Behrendorff bowled beautifully, we’ve you’ve got a guy who can swing the ball back down the line to the right handers, that’s an asset. And Warner is playing nicely, people say it’s not the Warner of old, but there’s bowling that demands respect, and today was close to his best. You’re looking to be positive, but he got us off to a good start. We’re confident with what we’ve got, and we’ve won five World Cups in our history,” he added.

England captain Eoin Morgan said: “I thought a lot of today we were outplayed, Australia played and missed a lot and built a good partnership, and us losing early wickets wasn’t ideal. The wicket was soft when we started, batting would have been a horrific decision. They dominated until the 25th but to restrict them to 280 was a good effort. But to be 20 for 3 pegs us bad considerably. Given the circumstances it’s not hugely disappointed, our fate is in our own hands. Everything we need to turn around is quite simple, the basics have let us down, and hopefully we will improve on them moving forward.”

Scorecard

AUSTRALIA:

A Finch c Woakes b Archer 100

D Warner c Root b Ali 53

U Khawaja b Stokes 23

S Smith c Archer b Woakes 38

G Maxwell c Buttler b Wood 12

M Stoinis run out 8

A Carey not out 38

P Cummins c Buttler b Woakes 1

M Starc not out 4

EXTRAS: (lb 4, w 4) 8

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 50 overs) 285

FOW: 1-123, 2-173, 3-185, 4-213, 5-228, 6-250, 7-259.

BOWLING:

CR Woakes 10-0-46-2, JC Archer 9-0-56-1, MA Wood 9-0-59-1, BA Stokes 6-0-29-1, MM Ali 6-0-42-1, AU Rashid 10-0-49-0.

ENGLAND:

J Vince b Behrendorff 0

J Bairstow c Cummins b Behrendorff 27

J Root lbw b Starc 8

E Morgan c Cummins b Starc 4

B Stokes b Starc 89

J Buttler c Khawaja b Stoinis 25

C Woakes c Finch b Behrendorff 26

M Ali c Carey b Behrendorff 6

A Rashid c Stoinis b Starc 25

J Archer c Warner b Behrendorff 1

M Wood not out 1

EXTRAS: (b 1, lb 5, w 3) 9

TOTAL: (all out, 44.4 overs) 221

FOW: 1-0, 2-15, 3-26, 4-53, 5-124, 6-177, 7-189, 8-202, 9-211, 10-221.

BOWLING: J Behrendorff 10-0-44-5, M Starc 8.4-1-43-4, P Cummins 8-1-41-0, N Lyon 9-0-43-0, M Stoinis 7-0-29-1, G Maxwell 2-0-15-0.

TOSS: England

UMPIRES: Chris Gaffaney, Sundaram Ravi

TV UMPIRES: Kumar Dharmasena

RESERVE UMPIRE: Joel Wilson

MATCH REFEREE: Ranjan Madugalle