ISLAMABAD - An accountability court (AC) on Tuesday acquitted two accused including former law minister Dr Babar Awan and retired Justice Riaz Kiyani in Nandipur Power Project reference.

The court, however, dismissed the acquittal pleas of three accused including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Shumaila Mehmood and Riaz Mehmood.

Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik announced the reserved judgment on acquittal pleas filed by five accused in the above-said reference. A total of seven accused had been nominated by NAB in the reference. However, the accused persons except Shahdi Rafi and Masood Chishti had filed acquittal pleas in the trial court.

The court had reserved the judgment on four cases yesterday. However, the decision on Babar Awan’s plea was reserved on April 26, after hearing arguments at large.

The NAB had stated in the reference that the national exchequer had faced a loss of Rs27 billion due to delay in execution of Nandipur Power Project. The accused had committed dishonesty in their responsibilities, it stated.