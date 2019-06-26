Share:

FC Barcelona and Everton have reached agreement for the permanent transfer of Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes to the English club for a fee of around 25 million euros (28 million dollars).

The move came after the 25-year-old was able to rebuild his career last season on loan at Everton after two disappointing years at Barcelona, during which he admitted he had suffered a crisis of confidence.

Everton held off a challenge from West Ham, who had also been interested in Gomes, who impressed in his 29 appearances for the club.

"Last year was a really good experience for me," said Gomez.

"I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better. I think the ambition from the club is not only for me, I think it's for all the players and the fans. We are all excited about that.

"I hope in the seasons to come we can enjoy more good football and win trophies. That's what we all want," commented the midfielder, who has signed a deal until 2024.

Meanwhile Gomes' permanent departure from Barcelona will help free up funds to finance further signings from the Liga Santander champions over the summer.

Barca are looking to offload several more players in the coming week's with Denis Suarez (who spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal), Malcom and perhaps Philippe Coutinho all likely to be sold as Barca look to add a left back, a central defender and a striker (almost certainly Antoine Griezmann) to their squad.