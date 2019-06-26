Share:

MULTAN - A flight from Dubai was hit by a bird during landing at Multan International Airport Tuesday, but the plane landed safely and all passengers remained unhurt.

The bird hit the engine of the plane causing damage to it when FlyDubai flight-325 was landing at the local airport, CAA spokesman said. All the passengers got off the aircraft safely.

The plane has been shifted to workshop and a special team of experts was expected to reach Multan Wednesday from Dubai for inspection and repair of the aircraft. The plane would be sent to Dubai only after clearance from the team of experts, the spokesman said.