Share:

OKARA - During a visit to villages 17/GD and 25/GD, Canal Department SDO Shahid Rehman Grewal and his staff found various vents broken by the farmers. Cases were registered against 91 farmers of both villages, including Falak Sher, Lal, Jafar, Hanif, Abbas, Nazeer Ahmad, Noor Muhammad and others by Satghara police.