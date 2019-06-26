Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet has approved withdrawal of proposed sales tax on inter-city AC buses.

Addressing the cabinet meeting at the Punjab Assembly cafeteria Tuesday, the CM issued directives to make an amendment to the finance bill for the purpose. He said the Punjab government will take steps to give relief to people. He said he was grateful to the cabinet for extending support during a difficult economic situation.

“The Punjab cabinet members have worked day and night and their hard work is yielding positive results. The Punjab budget will usher in an era of development and prosperity”, he affirmed. The meeting also gave approval to MoU about joint financial obligations between the federation and the provinces. It also approved ex post facto approval of posting of Arif Nawaz as IGP. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary, IGP, administrative secretaries, and others attended the meeting.

Meeting with

Faisalabad lawmakers

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting with MPAs belonging to the Faisalabad division at the committee room of Punjab Assembly on Tuesday. The assembly members talked about the problems of their constituencies and public welfare projects. The CM announced a new programme for improving civic amenities. He said that the government is starting a new programme for improving sewerage and cleanliness system, provision of clean drinking water and other facilities of life with a cost of billions of rupees. Safe City Project will also be started in Faisalabad through a public-private partnership mode, he added.

Buzdar regretted that national exchequer was wasted on exhibitory projects in the past but the incumbent government has eliminated this wrong style and tradition and work is being done on public welfare schemes which have been initiated according to local needs after consultation with the assembly members. Funds have also been allocated for the provision of missing facilities in the educational institutions of Faisalabad. The healthcare and educational facilities will be made better to facilitate the people, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner Faisalabad to inspect hospitals and educational institutions for personally monitoring the ground situation and adoption of steps for further betterment. He said that water filtration plants will be installed in Faisalabad division under Aab Pak Authority. The Ministry of Railways has given approval to the renovation of Railway Station Jhang while sub-campus of Agricultural University in Toba Tek Singh will be upgraded as well.

The Chief Minister also announced to restore the dysfunctional water supply schemes and added that funds have been allocated in the budget for that purpose. He directed to prepare the feasibility of providing speedo buses to Faisalabad and made it clear that corrupt elements will not be tolerated. The corrupt employees should be prosecuted upon without any discrimination, he added. PTI government has waged a crusade against corruption and the corrupt elements will not be allowed to stay on their posts. The Chief Minister took strict notice of assembly members’ complaints against some corrupt officers and directed to forward the case to the ACE. The services of Rescue 1122 will be immediately started in tehsils where its buildings are completed, he added.

The Chief Minister took notice of assembly members’ complaints about non-posting of MS General Hospital Faisalabad for the last eight months and directed that MS should be posted at the earliest. He directed that report should be submitted to him for increasing the number of beds in DHQ hospital TT Singh. He also issued directions to IG Police for the arrest of criminals involved in firing at the house of Bilal Asghar Warriach MPA. The IG Police should personally hold the inquiry and the complaint of the assembly member be readdressed, he added. He said that Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology will be expanded and trauma centers will be established in far-flung tehsils. He directed that Jhang and TT Singh will also be included in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and also directed that secretary transport should take necessary measures to solve the problem of Jhang bus stand. He said that rural roads will be constructed and repaired under Naya Pakistan-Manzalain Asaan Program and Faisalabad division will also benefit from this development agenda of the government. He said that a program has been devised to fill the shortage of specialist doctors and advertisement has been given by the Punjab government for the recruitment of two thousand doctors. On the demand of assembly members, a proposal was discussed to allow the ad-hoc doctors to issue medico-legal reports and the Chief Minister directed to take steps after studying this proposal in detail. He reiterated that the officers and officials that will fail to perform will not remain on their posts and legal action will also be initiated against the absent employees. The Chief Minister directed to hold inquiry of poor construction of Faisalabad-Dijkot road in the past and added that immediate measures be taken for saving certain areas of Jhang from river erosion. The irrigation department officials should monitor the situation by visiting the area, he added.

Provincial ministers Ch. Zaheer-ud-Din, Ashifa Riaz, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Ajmal Cheema, Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Mehr Muhammad Aslam, chief whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, chief secretary, ACS, ACS (Home), IG Police, chairman P&D, commissioner and RPO Faisalabad division, DCs and DPOs of Faisalabad, TT Singh, Jhang and Chiniot districts, besides secretaries of concerned departments, attended the meeting.

CM DIRECTS TO EXPEDITE CAMPAIGN AGAINST LAND GRABBERS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to expedite campaign against land grabbers throughout the province and IG Police has been given instructions for meaningful action against them. The RPOs and DPOs should ensure the elimination of land grabbers in their respective districts as such elements will not be tolerated. He said that indiscriminate action should be initiated against the land grabbers how powerful they might be. Jail is the best place for such elements occupying properties and lands of other people and action should be initiated against them under a policy of zero-tolerance, the Chief Minister added.

CM ATTENDS BUDGET SESSION

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the budget session in Punjab Assembly on Tuesday. He also met with assembly members in his chamber and issued directions for the solution of their problems.