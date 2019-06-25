Share:

ISLAMABAD- CDA will introduce intelligent transportation system, first-ever in the country to mitigate transportation related requirements at the Islamabad Expressway. The facility will be introduced at Expressway from Zero Point to Rawat. Traffic on the Expressway will be controlled particularly at different intersections from Zero Point to Rawat through this system. Under this project, CCTV surveillance system comprising static and Pan-Tilt and Zoom (PTZ) cameras will be installed after every 3 kilometres.

with coverage of 500 meters. A traffic control centre will also be established.

The TCC connected with field devices would be equipped with back light LED Video wall screens, video wall controller, video storage and core network switch.