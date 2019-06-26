ISLAMABAD - Pakistan CMPak and Huawei have successfully completed a joint innovation and commercial deployment of the longest distance microwave MIMO link.
According to the company, the industry’s longest distance microwave MIMO link innovation test which reached 11km with 5Gbps capacity, this is the first commercial use of 5G microwave MIMO solution for large-scale commercial use in Pakistan.
The company says this technology innovates to solve the problem of bandwidth upgrade under limited spectrum resources and can be flexibly expanded to double capacity, 5G microwave MIMO solution provide a new and mature solution for the network evolution towards to 5G. As a leading and innovative carrier in Pakistan, CMPak faces the problem of how to greatly improve the microwave transmission bandwidth under limited frequency resources.
Huawei had proposes the 5G microwave MIMO solution which can improve the microwave spectrum efficiency by 100% to double the capacity, shorten the installation distance (Rayleigh distance) by 67%, and reduce the requirement of MIMO deployment of tower space.
These benefits promote the large-scale commercial use of the 5G microwave MIMO technology. In this way, smooth capacity expansion can be achieved without climbing towers and the delivery cost is reduced to 33% of the traditional solution with greatly tower space save.
Generally, the microwave MIMO technology is applied to the distance less than 7km, but the innovation test reached 11.03km which is the longest microwave MIMO link in the industry.
In his remarks, Perry Yang, President of the microwave product line, said: “Creating value for customers with innovative technologies is the survival reason for Huawei microwave.”