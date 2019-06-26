Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan CMPak and Huawei have success­fully completed a joint innovation and com­mercial deployment of the longest distance microwave MIMO link.

According to the company, the industry’s longest distance microwave MIMO link in­novation test which reached 11km with 5Gbps capacity, this is the first commercial use of 5G microwave MIMO solution for large-scale commercial use in Pakistan.

The company says this technology in­novates to solve the problem of bandwidth upgrade under limited spectrum resources and can be flexibly expanded to double ca­pacity, 5G microwave MIMO solution pro­vide a new and mature solution for the net­work evolution towards to 5G. As a leading and innovative carrier in Pakistan, CMPak faces the problem of how to greatly improve the microwave transmission bandwidth un­der limited frequency resources.

Huawei had proposes the 5G microwave MIMO solution which can improve the mi­crowave spectrum efficiency by 100% to double the capacity, shorten the installation distance (Rayleigh distance) by 67%, and reduce the requirement of MIMO deploy­ment of tower space.

These benefits promote the large-scale commercial use of the 5G microwave MIMO technology. In this way, smooth capacity ex­pansion can be achieved without climbing towers and the delivery cost is reduced to 33% of the traditional solution with greatly tower space save.

Generally, the microwave MIMO technol­ogy is applied to the distance less than 7km, but the innovation test reached 11.03km which is the longest microwave MIMO link in the industry.

In his remarks, Perry Yang, President of the microwave product line, said: “Creating value for customers with innovative tech­nologies is the survival reason for Huawei microwave.”