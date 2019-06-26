Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Court (NAB) on Tuesday submitted before the an accountability court a report about the investigations conducted so far against former Punjab minister for forestry, fisheries and wildlife Muhammad Sibtain Khan in Chiniot mining contract case.

The investigation officer submitted the report about the investigations, conducted so far and contended that further physical remand was required. He pleaded with the court for extending physical remand. On the NAB officials’ request, the court extended the physical remand of the former provincial minister until July 3.

The National Accountability Bureau officials produced the ex-minister before Special Judge Accountability Court Ameer Muhammad Khan on the expiry of the remand term.

On June 15, 2019, Sibtain Khan had resigned from his position after being arrested by the accountability watchdog. The NAB stated that the former minister allegedly awarded an illegal multi-billion contract to a fake company for extracting minerals in Chiniot as the minister for Mines and Minerals in 2007.

The other arrested accused in the case include former secretary, Mines and Minerals Department, Imtiaz Ahmed, former manager operations and planning, Muhammad Aslam and former chief inspector mines Punjab Abdul Sattar. Besides the former minister, also the other accused are given in NAB’s custody on physical remand until July 3.

Following his arrest by the NAB in the corruption case, the Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader had resigned as the Punjab minister for forestry, wildlife and fisheries. He is accused of awarding illegal contract worth billions of rupees in Chiniot in 2007 as no other company was considered during the bidding process for the contract during his tenure as Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals.

The anti-graft bureau has been directed to produce the PTI lawmaker before the court on July 3.