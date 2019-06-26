Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR/GUJRANWALA-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday nicked four suspected terrorists, affiliated with the outlawed terror outfit TTP, during two Intelligence-Based-Operations in different areas.

In Bahawalnagar, the Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have foiled a terror plan and arrested a suspected terrorist.

According to CTD, they got a credible tip-off at about that a suspected terrorist was present near Basti Khalidabad on Haroonabad Road in the suburbs of Bahawalnagar.

The CTD conducted a raid and caught the suspect identified as Umar Khurshid Khan, son of Khurshid Khan, resident of Jandali, Tehsil Rawalakot, District Poonch in AJK. The CTD officials claimed that the suspected terrorist is affiliated with outlawed terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The CTD officials also claimed to have recovered explosives, weighing 450 grams, safety fuse having length of 3ft and a non-electric detonator. The officials said the suspect was planning terror attack on sensitive installation in the district. The CTD shifted the suspected terrorist to undisclosed location for further investigation.

In Gujranwala, a joint team of the CTD Lahore and Gujranwala nailed three allegedly terrorists during an intelligence-based-operation (IBO) conducted in Gujrat. The officials also recovered explosive material from them.

Acting swiftly on intelligence, a joint team of the CTD officials from Lahore and Gujranwala carried out an operation in Gujrat. The officials arrested three allegedly terrorists identified as: Shamas, Muhammad Ashraf and Haji Naeem. The team also recovered detonators, explosive material and weapons from their possession. Acording to CTD officials, all the three arrested accused belonged to banned Tehreek-e-Taliban and were wanted to the CTD since long.

The CTD shifted the terrorists to an undisclosed place for further investigation.