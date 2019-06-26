Share:

KARACHI (PR) Dawlance, Pakistan’s leading household appliances company, has signed an agreement with MasterClass, the first-of-its-kind culinary arts and hospitality institute in Pakistan. A unique school that deigns to offer hands-on training in its designated field, MasterClass is now offering its own diploma and certification courses in culinary and patisserie arts. The program promises extensive training under the renowned chefs in Pakistan.

The promising young millennials who choose to be a part of this institute will be equipped with Dawlance appliances, featuring state-of-the-art technologies. The participants will get the unique culinary experiences and learning from the curriculum, whether they are food-enthusiasts or professional chefs.

Briefing on the partnership, Marketing & Sales Director of Dawlance – Syed Hasan Jameel said: “We are very excited to add a new dimension to the outstanding curriculum that MasterClass Pakistan Hospitality Business School has to offer. We will integrate Dawlance’s innovative microwave technology that will enable the participants and students to create very unique culinary experiences for consumers, or families, by utilizing our “Built-In, One-Touch recipes” in our microwave ovens.”

Naushin Shahid - Category Head for ‘Cooking’ at Dawlance said: “This collaboration will go a long way towards establishing the Joint-Sustainability strategy between the two partners, by smartly integrating Dawlance microwave ovens’ Air-Frying and Convection technologies, into their exclusive and creative culinary techniques.”

Usama, Masterclass Co-Founder said, “The main objective and scope of this joint-venture is; to train and empower students in the field of culinary arts. We will train them with valuable skills, which will enable them to start and run their own business ventures successfully. Everyone can gain access to this unique curriculum. Once they have completed this training, these youngsters can then choose to become professional chefs or home-cooking experts.”