Share:

RAWALPINDI -Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa on Tuesday asked the health department to cover vaccination refusal and non-attended cases by convincing parents in order to make Rawalpindi a polio free city.

He said that it was mandatory to root out menace of polio to give a bright and healthier future to the next generations.

“The government departments should convince parents on vaccination of their kids,” he said while addressing a high level meeting held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Saima Younis, AC City Naeem Afzal, CEO Health Dr Arshad, DDO Health Navid Akram, Dr Zeeshan, Area Coordinator Dr Sarwat and allied departments officials.

Addressing the meeting, DC Chaudhry Ali Randhawa said that the two drops of anti-polio vaccine in each round were inevitable to keep the children safe from crippling disease. The refusal to immunisation can cause lifelong paralysis to children, he added.

He asked the parents not to link vaccination with demands and cooperate with the anti polio teams. On the occasion, DDO Health Dr Navid briefed the DC about the plan of the government and anti polio teams to cover the refusal and non-attended cases. He said that the government had deputed a total of 174 UCMOs, 444 area in-charges and 9 DDHOs for the purpose.