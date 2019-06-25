Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit and under-construction Mother and Child Hospital in Barakahu area.

He reviewed construction work of Mother and Child Hospital. Dr Mirza was given a detailed briefing on work being carried out to establish the hospital in the area.

It was informed that construction of Mother and Child Hospital will be completed by end of December. The Hospital will have all modern facilities and cater directly to 100,000 population of the area whereas 500,000 people of adjacent areas will also benefit.

The initiative is part of effort to transform Islamabad into a model health city, said SAPM on health while speaking on the occasion. As a result of measures being taken by the government, the residents of Islamabad will soon see complete transformation in health care services in the city, he said.

The special assistant was given a briefing on birth cohort research being conducted with support of university of Liverpool, Bristol University, Bradford University and Health Services Academy, Islamabad.

Later, Dr Mirza visited the distribution centre of Sehat Sahulat cards and reviewed the process of issuing Sehat Insaf cards to residents of the area registered under the programme.

Dr Mirza expressed satisfaction over functioning of the distribution centre and said that so far, 550 poor families of the area have been issued Sehat Insaf cards.

Sehat Sahulat Programme is a landmark initiative of the government for providing free treatment up to Rs720,000 to the families living below the poverty line. We will continue to implement major reforms in the health sector in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Dr Mirza on the occasion.