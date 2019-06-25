Share:

Rawalpindi-Death of a 35-year-old patient in a private hospital sparked massive protest by the parents and relatives of the deceased at Golra Mor on Peshawar Road here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Baz, son of Gul Ahmad Khan from Mardan, KP.

The protestors marched within the hospital premises and later on road by carrying the body on hospital-bed and were chanting slogans against chief executive officer and doctors of the hospital for showing negligence and plundering the family of the ailing man in the name of treatment. They demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar to take action against the management of the hospital.

Sensing sensitivity of the issue, the management of the private hospital called police to maintain the law and order situation. Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zone also reached at the spot and negotiated with the protestors. The mess of protestors on Peshawar Road caused a traffic jam.

Rasees Khan, nephew of the deceased, told The Nation that his uncle Baz was suffering from intestine infection and was taken to emergency department of Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital at Golra Mor where doctors had admitted him for surgery. “The doctors demanded Rs400,000 from the family of the patient as fee for surgery of the patient that was paid accordingly,” he said, adding that the condition of the patient started deteriorating after first surgery and he did not recover.

He said that the doctors later carried out six more surgeries of the patient and charged the family with Rs3.7 million for surgeries. “My uncle did not recover and died but the doctors put him on ventilator instead of declaring him dead,” he alleged. The motive behind such exercise is to just mint more money from family in pretext of ventilator charges, he said.

He said that the victim family had tabled a written complaint with IGP Islamabad against management of QAIH for registration of criminal case against the doctors. He also said that the family would also approach Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for cancellation of licenses of the doctors.

On the other hand, AC Saddar Circle Islamabad along with heavy contingent of police tried to control the angry mob. He negotiated with the protestors and assured them that action would be taken against the responsible doctors after an inquiry to be held in the incident. He said that it was alarming that a hospital was charging Rs3.7 million from a patient suffering with intestine infection.

CEO QIAH Dr Shaukat Bagash, however, when contacted for his comments by The Nation, simply replied, “Nothing is true”.

DC Islamabad and IGP could not be contacted for their comments.