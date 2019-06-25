- 4:28 PM | June 26, 2019 Afghan president to arrive Pakistan tomorrow on a two day visit
- 2:47 PM | June 26, 2019 PM directs to expedite Pakistan Housing Programme in Islamabad
- 2:00 PM | June 26, 2019 China stops all meat imports from Canada amid strained bilateral ties
- 12:49 PM | June 26, 2019 Govt decides to open 28 new stations of Rescue-1122 in KP
- 12:46 PM | June 26, 2019 BNP's Akhtar Mengal decides not to participate in APC
- 11:59 AM | June 26, 2019 Pakistan to give financial support to UN agency for Palestinian refugees
- 10:51 AM | June 26, 2019 Terrorists attack Police Line in Balochistan, one policeman martyred
- 10:47 AM | June 26, 2019 Opposition's APC poses no threat to Govt: Firdous Ashiq Awan
- 9:48 AM | June 26, 2019 Huawei to increase its 5G investment despite US ban on its products
- 8:19 AM | June 26, 2019 Iran will not renegotiate nuclear deal on any conditions: Rouhani
- 6:56 PM | June 25, 2019 Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country
- 5:10 PM | June 25, 2019 Court acquits Babar Awan, rejects Raja Pervez Ashraf's plea in Nandipur case
- 4:59 PM | June 25, 2019 PPP asks govt’s to review hike train fares
- 4:48 PM | June 25, 2019 Arrest is our jewellery says Faryal Talpur
- 4:47 PM | June 25, 2019 FIA arrests four human traffickers in Chiniot
- 4:45 PM | June 25, 2019 Couple killed for honour, teenage girl commits suicide in Haripur
- 3:17 PM | June 25, 2019 SpaceX launches Falcon heavy rocket carrying 24 satellites
- 3:04 PM | June 25, 2019 Hajj flight operation to commence on July 4
- 1:44 PM | June 25, 2019 PM again urges people to legalize undeclared assets before June 30
- 1:35 PM | June 25, 2019 Six killed, 15 injured in Shikarpur road accident