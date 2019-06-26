Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to open twenty-eight new stations of Rescue-1122 in different districts of the province.

According to a spokesman of Rescue-1122, over two billion rupees have been allocated for this purpose in the new budget.

These stations will be constructed in Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North and South Waziristan Agencies, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

The aim of the establishment of these stations is to provide quick services to the people in case of any emergency.