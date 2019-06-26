Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday the federal government had prepared a mini-budget before the budget and it was preparing to increase gas tariff by around 200 percent.

Talking to the media at the provincial assembly, the PPP leader said that despite facing difficulties in passage of the budget from the National Assembly, the PTI government had started preparing a mini budget.

He asked the prime minister if it was state of Madina where tax was being collected from the poor and the salaried class and rich people were exempted from it. He said the PTI government presented an IMF-friendly budget and had planned to increase gas tariff to further overburden the masses.

He said that reality is quite different than the dreams of Prime Minister Imran Khan and now members of the PTI also support the narrative of Bilawal Bhutto after PTI’s failed economic policies. He urged upon the PTI members to raise voice for problems of the masses. He said that instead of improving the economic situation the PTI was harassing opposition and suppress the dissenting voices.

He said the incompetent government of the PTI had acquired loans worth Rs11 billion in the last 10 months. “The prime minister should order a probe into loans taken by his government instead of blaming others,” he said. He said the State Bank of Pakistan had issued details of PTI’s bank accounts and said that 18 such accounts were not disclosed and were used for money laundering.

He said the opposition would not be deterred by such tactics of the PTI and added that “we will not let the PTI run away”.

About creation of a forward bloc in the PPP, he said he could only wish luck to anti-PPP elements.

He said that Syed Murad