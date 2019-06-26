Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Tuesday direct­ed National Accountability Bureau to sub­mit details of evidences in its petition filed against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in Flagship Invest­ment Reference.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Ki­yani conducted hearing of NAB’s appeal chal­lenging the decision of accountability court acquitting Nawaz Sharif in the Flagship Invest­ment Reference.

During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Jah­anzeb Bharwan contended before the court that the former prime minister had been holding various public offices including chief minister Punjab, finance minister and prime minister in the past and he was an ac­cused of concealing his assets.

He told that the accused had provided funds for Flagship Investment while there was no evidence that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz had been sending money to their father.

Justice Kayani remarked that the prosecu­tion had to prove that the accused had been a beneficiary of this investment. At this, NAB Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif had been receiving AED 10,000 from Flagship Company.

Later, the court directed the NAB officials to submit income tax and wealth tax details of former prime minister in a chart form within one week and deferred the proceedings.

In this matter, the anti-graft body had filed the appeal through its additional dep­uty prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Ahmed Khan under section 32 of the NAB Ordinance, 1999 along with all the enabling and applicable provisions of law for setting aside the judgment passed by the learned Accountability Court –II Islamabad against Nawaz Sharif in the judgment dated Decem­ber 24, 2018.

In its appeal, NAB prayed to the court to declare accountability court’s Flagship refer­ence verdict as null and void. “The institution provided concrete evidence against Nawaz Sharif,” NAB stated, adding that it is illegal to acquit former PM on the mere basis of the benefit of the doubt.

According to the appeal; “The impugned judgment dated 24-12-2018 rendered by learned Accountability Court Islamabad No. II is against facts and law available on record, hence, not sustainable in the eye of law and liable to be set aside. The learned AC passed the judgment without adverting to the evi­dence available on record and passed the impugned judgment in slipshod and cursory manner. There is absolute misreading and non-reading of the evidence tendered by the prosecution so much so that the prosecution witnesses stood the test of being sagacious and tendered un-implacable depositions de­spite lengthy cross-examination and in fail­ure to adduce defence evidence, the accused did not tender any rebuttal evidence where­by the prosecution established and proved its case under section 9(a)(v) read with 9(a)(xii) and the application of section 14(c) of NAO, 1999.

Therefore, it maintained that the order of acquittal is absolutely unwarranted, illegal and in contravention of the applicable law and the assailed judgment merits to be set aside and accordingly the accused may be convicted under section 10 of NAO, 1999.

The appeal also contended that the ac­countability court wrongly extended the benefit of doubt to Nawaz Sharif despite the fact that the assets of the family business are common and the accused is the head of the family. “The prosecution through co­gent and reliable evidence has established that the accused had been the public office holder, has established assets through his benamidr(s) who are real sons and had ad­mittedly no source of income for holding these assets and these assets as per avail­able record are beyond the known sources of income of the accused,” said the appeal filed by NAB.

Therefore, it was prayed to the court that the impugned judgment passed by AC-II Islamabad may be set aside and Nawaz Sharif may be convicted and sentenced in accordance with law.