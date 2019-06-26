Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has been ranked third in Pakistan in annual research ranking of world renowned Nature Index.

The Nature Index has announced research ranking of Pakistani universities for the year 2018, placing the IUB on third position in Pakistan. This ranking is based on research output of any university during a year.

The IUB has shown remarkable progress in teaching and research which is clearly reflected in ranking of Nature Index. IUB Vice Chancellor Dr Aamir Ijaz has felicitated faculty and staff members on achieving first position in Southern Punjab and third in Pakistan.