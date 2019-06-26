Share:

LAHORE - Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan Mr Kuninori Matsuda on Tuesday hinted that Japanese companies may invest in the CPEC related projects although it is a joint venture between Pakistan and China.

The ambassador expressed these views while talking to reporters during his visit to the Lahore Press Club on Tuesday. Mr Kuninori Matsuda said that the diplomats could play an important role to bring two nations closer with the help of media. He said that during his stay in Hong Kong he was also given honorary membership of the press club there.

Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Senior VP Zulfiqar Mahtu and other members of the Governing Body welcomed the ambassador on his arrival. On this occasion, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari announced honorary membership for Mr Kuninori Matsuda and also presented him a certificate in this regard.

Mr Kuninori Matsuda also acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistanis in the war against terrorism. He said that Pakistan played the role of front-line state against terrorism and this very important role could never be forgotten.

The Japanese Ambassador also announced that journalist, businessmen, and other professionals from Pakistan would be invited to attend Tokyo Olympics to be held next year in Japan. Mr Kuninori Matsuda also said that Japan was working in Pakistan in the fields of healthcare, education, agriculture, transport, and electricity. The scope of this cooperation is being extended to other sectors like sports, culture, and media, he added. He said that they were also doing research to understand the needs of the journalist community.

Mr Kuninori Matsuda also expressed his special affection for the people of Lahore stating that Lahore is a city of education and culture with historic buildings. He said that they were in contact with several government departments since many Japanese companies are interested to invest in Lahore.

The ambassador also said that both the people of Japan and Pakistan are very close to their heart.