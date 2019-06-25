Share:

LOS ANGELES-Khloe Kardashian is finding the ‘’beauty’’ in life.

The 34-year-old reality star has acknowledged life is ‘’about ups and downs’’ in the wake of her split from Tristan Thompson - with whom she has 14-month-old daughter True - after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party earlier this year, and has said she’s now trying to remind herself that ‘’life is great’’.

She told E! News: ‘’Life is about ups and downs and I don’t think I planned - obviously, I didn’t plan for any of this to happen - but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it’s about a strong mindset and a good support system. Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it.’’