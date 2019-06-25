Share:

LOS ANGELES-Lady GaGa reminded her fans of the importance of always asking people what their preferred pronoun is at her concert in New York on Monday night.

Lady GaGa shared with her fans how ‘’very important’’ it is to always ask people what their preferred pronoun is. The ‘Born This Way’ hitmaker performed for SiriusXM + Pandora at The Apollo Theater in New York on Monday night (24.06.19), and opened up about Pride and how she has felt ‘’misunderstood in different ways’’ over the years and ‘’learned’’ that asking the simple question can make a big difference to someone’s happiness. Gaga - who is a long-time advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and attributes much of her early success to her gay following - told the audience: ‘’I’ve learned something very important to people now, and I wish to share this with everyone who’s listening, not just in this theater, but around the world. Ask the question: ‘What is your pronoun?’’’ ‘’Because for a lot of people, it’s really hard, and their pronouns aren’t respected or they’re not asked, and for me I’ve grown and changed over the years in a lot of different ways -- I’ve felt misunderstood in different ways. All our hardships are different; I don’t mean to compare; I just mean to say we’re in this together, and I’ve had a million reasons to want to give up, and sometimes if you’re lucky you just need one good reason to stick around.’’