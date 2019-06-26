Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has awarded regular licence to Lahore General Hospital to work as standard medical centre till June 2024. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and LGH Prof Mohammad Tayyab has said that issuance of this regular certificate was proof of the fact that this institution was following SOPs. He said that proper discipline, cleanliness and following set rules and regulations had made LGH a model for other institutions. He appreciated management, healthcare providers and staff for the achievement, saying there was need of continuing work with the same spirit and dedication for the benefits of the visiting patients. He directed continuing monitoring working of all departments and resolving issues of patients and attendants at the earliest.