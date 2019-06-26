Share:

Ligue 1 club Lyon announced the arrival of Brazilian defensive midfielder Jean Lucas for five seasons on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Lucas has been regarded as a key signing for new-look Lyon since former Brazilian great Juninho became the club sporting director.

"Since I was little, I've said I wanted to play in France. That's what made my decision," said Lucas following his signing.

"I've followed French football for some time. I know that it requires a lot of strength. I like to attack but I also know how to defend. I hope to be a starter soon as possible to show the fans what I can do," he added.

Lyon ranked third last season in Ligue 1, earning a spot in Champions League.