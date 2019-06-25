Share:

LAHORE-A life-size sculpture of Maharaja Ranjit Singh would be unveiled on June 27 (tomorrow) outside the Sikh Gallery at Lahore Fort on the eve of 180th death anniversary of Ranjit Singh , The Nation has learnt.

This sculpture will sustain 35 to 50 years and it would be maintained annually. The life-size statue of Sikh Punjabi ruler is first of its kind in Indo-Pak. “The sculpture is beautiful and very realistic with all characteristics of Ranjit Singh ,” creator of sculpture told The Nation.

Ranjit Singh in sculpture is sitting on his favorite Arabic horse named Kahar bahar, which was gifted to him by Dost Muhammad khan (founder of Barakzai dynasty and prominent rulers of Afghanistan during the First Anglo-Afghan War). Tiny-sized horse was very intelligent and very fast and became his favorite horse because Maharaja’s own height was 5.5 inch.

Around 1000 Indian Sikh pilgrims are also coming to Lahore at Gurudawara Dera Sahib, which is also Samadhi of Ranjit Singh where he was cremated, to attend the 180th death anniversary on June 27 (tomorrow).

The sculpture is made under the supervision of Faqir Kahana Museum Director Faqir Saifuddin. He said, “This sculpture is a tribute and homage to the son of the soil”.

Sharing the details about the sculpture, he said, “The sculpture is finished in fiber cold bronze material and matchless in its making in compare to other statues of Ranjit Singh in this region”. It was completed in 8 months.

Faqir Saifuddin said Ranjit Singh never ordered capital punishment in his 39 year-rule in Punjab. He never issued a coin on his name. “There were no communal riots and no forced conversions in his era. He remained a wall of iron against the British army for decades,” he added.

“It is a moment of proud that being a Punjabi, I am part of this history. Also important because three members of my family Fakir Nooruddin, Fakir Azizuddin, and Fakir Imamuddin were emissaries to Ranjit Singh .” he said.

“Lahore has rich cultural and religious diversity since centuries. Ranjit was one important part of it. It is part of history that Lahore citizens were witnessing 70 year looting of Afghan rulers. They found relief in 19-year-old Ranjit Singh upon the pre-condition of not to loot them and protecting their religious rights.”

“The letter was written in 1799 to Ranjit Singh duly signed by 13 senior citizens of Lahore. Out of 13 the two were non-Muslims including Hakim Hakim Raye and Guru Rajnit Singh. He entered in Lahore in June 1799 with the help if his mother-in-law forces and fought against Bhangi Sikhs and in four days defeated them,” he explained.

Sikh Heritage Foundation UK (SK foundation) Director Boby Singh Bansal, who commissioned the sculpture, commented that, ‘History is in making. This is the first venture in Lahore Fort. We are extremely happy to be a part of this historic moment”.

It is pertinent to mention that Ranjit Singh sculpture would be the second sculpture of its kind in Lahore as there is only one life-sized statue of former vice chancellor of Punjab University and a Sanskrit professor A. C. Woolner stands infront of PU Pharmacy department at The Mall.