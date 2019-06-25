Share:

ISLAMABAD-Woman police station registered a case against a person for allegedly raping his step daughter.

Shumaila Awan reported to the police that she got divorced from Basharat Hussain some 6 years back. She had 3 daughters from Hussain; Munazza Bibi (10), Iman Fatima (7) and Irj Fatima (6). Later, she married to Tariq Abbasi. She had been living with her second husband at Muslim Colony in the area of Bari Imam of the capital. She told the police that some 15 days back, her husband Tariq raped her eldest daughter when she was out for wages. The police registered a case under section 376 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested a kidnapper from Sindh province who had abducted a boy and demanded huge amount as ransom from his family. According to the police, the 11-year-old boy was kidnapped from sector G-11/1 and a case was registered with Ramana police station. Following the report, IGP Islamabad took notice and directed DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed to ensure recovery of the abducted boy and arrest of the kidnappers. He constituted a special team under supervision of SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal which succeeded in recovering the abducted boy from Kandhyaro, area of Noshero Feroz police station. The police also arrested the kidnapper Kamran and started further investigation into the case. The kidnapper worked as domestic servant in the house of the abducted boy and he had abducted him to get ransom.

Furthermore, Khanna police have arrested 11 persons for their involvement in aerial firing and fireworks during a dance party and recovered weapons as well as wine from them, said a police spokesman. On a tip off regarding a dance party at a house near Sanam Chowk, SHO Khanna police station Inspector Sattar Shah constituted a special team to raid there. The team raided there but the participants of the party attacked at the police team which resulted into injury to an ASI Shahid Muneer while the vehicle of the police was also damaged. The police team arrested 11 persons including 3 women who have been identified as Irshad, Hameed Khan, Adnan, Macon, Honey Iqbal, Akhtar Masih, Khan Fayyaz, Yasir, Hameed, Anmol, Sana and Mehak. The police also recovered one 30-bore pistol, one 12-bore rifle and 75 rounds, four wine bottles and fireworks from there. A case has been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, according to the police.