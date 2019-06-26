Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A villager was axed to death by his younger brother near Degan Bhurgari , taluka kot Ghulam Muhammad here on Tuesday

According to details, Sarwar Solangi attacked with an axe on his younger brother Ameer Ali Solangi due to dispute over getting direct electricity connection. Ameer, while sustaining injuries also attacked Sarwar with axe in retaliation and killed Sarwar on the spot.

The area police arrived and shifted body to taluka hospital KGM for autopsy. Ameer, the injured accused was rushed to the said hospital for medical treatment where police took him into custody. However, no murder case was filed by the police.

ACTION SOUGHT AGAINST ‘CORRUPT’ OFFICIAL

Government contractors have called upon the authorities to take notice of the alleged corrupt practices of an official of the Public Health Engineering Department here on Tuesday.

The contractors accused Shahnawaz Jatoi, accounts officer of the Public Health Engineering Department in Mirpurkhas, of demanding 16 percent commission from contractors for clearing their bills.

A meeting of Government contractor’s association district Mirpurkhas was held and presided by its president Khalid Rashid attended by contractors Sohail Ahmed Khan, Kashif, Nisar, Saleem, Fahim Malik, Fahim Arain, Ibrahim Abbasi, Sajjad Rizvi, Ajaz Naqvi, Ghulam Rasool Qureshi, Mustafa, etc.

President Khalid Rashid alleged that account officer Shah Nawaz Jatoi was a corrupt officer who openly demanded commission 16 percent from contractors for clearing their bills. He lamented that they had been deprived of their payments for the last 6 months as they could not meet his illegal demand. Furthermore, all emergency and small works had been stopped solely due to this hurdle.

Dust storm hits the city

Dust storm hit the city and its outskirts with heavy air here on Tuesday evening.

Due to the dust storm and heavy air, various trees and sign boards were uprooted in the district whereas business activities were suspended as well. It also resulted in lowering down the mercury as well as a change of weather into a cloudy one. Citizens were expecting a downpour of rain due to scorching heat in the district.

Citizens expressed that there was a need of rainfall in the city and other towns after suffering a long sizzling heat wave. They were disturbed of present severe hot weather while said that rainfall would change the weather into pleasant one.