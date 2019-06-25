Share:

Rawalpindi-A local leader of PML-N along with his brother opened firing over a land dispute at Dhok Lohdhran, killing a man on the spot while injuring another critically, sources said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Majid who is said to be a cop and posted in Police Station Gujar Khan, and the injured Ghazanfar Ali, the father of cop, they said. According to sources, a brawl occurred between Ghazanfar Ali and his nephews Gultasib, an elected councillor of PML-N, and Jasib over property dispute at Dhok Lohdhran within limits of PS Gujar Khan. They said that the duo whipped up their guns and opened firing on their uncle and a cousin Majid. As a result, Majid received fatal bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas Ghazanfar maimed critically, they said. After committing the crime, the duo managed to flee from the crime scene while the victims were rushed to THQ Hospital for autopsy and treatment. A heavy contingent of police also reached at the crime scene, collected evidences and recorded statements of eyewitnesses as part of their probe.

A murder case has also been registered against the killers, sources said. A senior police officer, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of the incident and said that police were looking for the fleeing killers after filing a case against them.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself into head at Dhok Khaba. Rescue 1122 moved the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem where the deceased was identified as Shahzaib. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Shahzaib was sick for last many months and on the day of the incident; he locked himself in a room of his house and ended his life by shooting into head with a gun. Police are also investigating the suicide case, he said.