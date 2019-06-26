Share:

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the government’s decision of eliminating zero rated facility for five export oriented sectors in budget for next fiscal year as the lawmakers noted that decision would create problems for local industry.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile has discussed the government’s decision of eliminating zero rated tax facility for five export oriented sectors. The government in budget 2019-2020 had imposed standard 17 percent General Sales Tax (GST) on five export-oriented sectors – textile, leather, carpets, surgical and sports goods to mobilize Rs90 billion, additional revenue in the budget for next fiscal year. The government has rescinded SRO.1125 thereby abolishing zero rating for the five sectors are in line with the staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Committee noted that government should not impose 17 percent GST on these sectors after eliminating zero rated tax facility. They were of the view that government should have gradually increased the sales tax on these five sectors. The lawmakers said that the government should not impose 17 percent GST at once suggesting that it should be in phases, i.e, 2 percent or 4 percent in first phase so that it is easier to implement. Similarly, they stated that stakeholders should have been taken into confidence prior to taking any such decision.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razzak Dawood has also opposed the decisions of its own government. He said that decision would create problems for the industry. He also said that government should not impose 17 percent GST at once. He has also criticised the policies of increasing custom duties to generate revenues. “We always pursued the policies of generating taxes instead of enhancing industrial growth”. Around 42 percent of the Pakistan’s tax collection comes from the customs sides whereas it is only 7-8 percent in other countries.

Dawood said that Pakistan’s exports would remain at same level of previous year. “This is positive indication that exports remain at same level of last year despite decline in prices in international market”. However, he added that imports had reduced by $5 billion due to the steps taken by the incumbent government during outgoing fiscal year.

The meeting of the committee was chaired by Syed Naveed Qamar while among others it was attended by committee members and officials from Ministry of Commerce. After listening to the representatives of five zero-rated exports-oriented sectors and the stance of commerce ministry, Naveed Qamar advised Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile, Razzak Dawood to find some middle ground that would be beneficial for both government and Industry.

He said that a solution should be suggested keeping in view to help continue growth and stability and also facilitate textile sector.

Earlier, the representatives of five zero-rated export-oriented sectors briefed the committee about the implication of eliminating zero rated regime for these export sectors. These representatives pleaded for continuing zero-rated tax regime for these sectors, including textile, leather, sport goods, surgical and carpets.