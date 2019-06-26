Share:

ISLAMABAD - Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of the force. He was chairing Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy which was concluded at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday. While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his utmost confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief reiterated Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve to ensure seaward defence of vital maritime infrastructure and protection of the maritime interests of Pakistan against all threats and challenges. Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training & welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future projects and plans of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.