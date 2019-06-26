Share:

ISLAMABAD - Another scandal to distribute state land among cronies of ‘powerful elite’ is in the making as the National Highway Authority has decided to lease out 16 sites in the Right of Way of N-5 but without taking approval from the competent forum.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet had suspended the lease process over a decade ago while considering previous practice as nepotism, favouritism and an absolute malpractice.

It is not a secret anymore that the allotment alongside the major roads was used to please the powerful people in past on throwaway prices, but the same practice was stopped by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet in year 2006 which directed the communications division to formulate a ‘transparent policy’ for leasing out the ROW by NHA.

“All fresh leases under process/allocation be frozen until approval of a new leasing policy”, the ECC’s decision taken in its meeting held on 27 September 2006 reads.

It was further directed in said decision that the Ministry of Communications (MoC) should prepare a transparent policy spelling out judicious recommendations for leasing of ROW and the said draft policy should be discussed with the Prime Minister before its submission to the ECC for approval.

Later, a draft policy was presented before the ECC on 23 December 2009 but it could not be formally approved and the top economic body directed the Communications Division to furnish a comprehensive action plan, suggesting multiple additions in said draft policy. The ECC had also constituted a committee comprised upon General Manager RAMD, NHA, DIG Motorway Police and Director Roads of the MoC to implement its decision. Following the ECC decision, the NHA’s management had stopped the leasing process and not only refused to give new leases but also terminated 114 previously granted leases on violations of the terms and conditions of their allotment.

On the other side, the road authority is also in conflict with the Punjab government, which had cancelled the mutation of the ROW of N-5 falling under the territorial limit of Punjab from NHA’s name during the tenure of former Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its ruling while deciding the fate of 24 leases in district Lahore on 12 January 2019 in a case number HR- 69152-P/2016 had also barred the National Highway Authority from leasing process in the territorial limits of Punjab.

“For avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that in cases where NHA has granted leases, which have been found that such leases have no legal basis are hereby cancelled with immediate effect. It is declared that the leases can only be granted by Punjab government though Deputy Commissioner, Lahore in case of sites falling within the territorial limits of Lahore”, the judgment reads, adding: “Further, this order shall be applicable not only to the 24 sites identified in this application but all other sites that may be identified subsequently by the Punjab government.”

However, the incumbent management of NHA on the directions of Federal Minister Communications Murad Saeed has decided to restart the stalled leasing process but avoided to get its approval from the ECC or the Federal Cabinet due to a possible resistance from such apex forum. Instead of involving ECC and Federal Cabinet, the NHA’s management has taken the approval for leasing from its executive board and National Highway Council. Some of the senior officers inside NHA had also raised objections over the move and recommended to follow the rules and regulations. They stressed to formulate a comprehensive policy and action plan in this regard.

They recommended that the policy shall be dully approved by the federal cabinet level to avoid criticism and a possible contempt of court proceedings but the top management of NHA especially Chairman NHA Jawad Rafique Malik is apparently looking in hassle to allot such precious pieces of land to private individuals. NHA has presented 16 sites located in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for lease through open auction for 10 years extendable to another term of 10 years, subject to the mutual consent. The procedure of verbal quoting of bid will be adopted in auction process, which will be held on 11th July 2019. It is pertinent to mention here that Daily The Nation has sent a detailed questionnaire to NHA thorough its General Manager Public Relations Capitan Retired Mushtaq Ahmed asking to inform under which legal framework NHA is going to restart the leasing process but besides repeated requests their response is still awaited.