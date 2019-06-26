Share:

FAISALABAD-Adoption of camel milk can reduce malnutrition ratio, which is affecting 50 percent of population as its nutrient value is better than cow milk.

It was stated by experts at a national camel conference arranged by Department of Anatomy, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Department of Livestock and Dairy Development here on Tuesday.

Chairing the session, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that camel milk contains more iron, three times higher vitamin C than cow’s milk, higher fat, more vitamins, minerals and low fat with high medical value. He said in Pakistan, the camel milk share is negligible. He said that camel milk also strengthens immunity system besides having high medical values.

Former VC UVAS Dr Muhammad Nawaz said that after the age of 40, people must use camel milk for a healthy life. Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Muhammad Younus Member Punjab Agriculture Research Board and Chairman Anatomy Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi also spoke on the occasion.

PLDD Dept Director Dr Saleeha, Deputy Director Abdul Majid, Dr Mazhar Iqbal from Riphah University, all deputy directors of PLDD, Dr Khalid Shouq and other notables also attended.