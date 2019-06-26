Share:

At least three armed attackers were killed and a policeman martyred in a shootout with police in Balochistan’s Loralai district on Wednesday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Loralai Jawwad Tariq, two armed men entered the Police Lines area where an examination was being held.

When the on-duty policemen tried to stop the men from entering the area, the men starting firing, the DPO said, adding, when the police retaliated, the men blew themselves up.

A third gunman who opened fire was killed by police, DPO Tariq added.

The DPO further said, one policeman was martyred in the firing while another was wounded. The situation was under control and that the bomb disposal squad has been called for further action.