ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the country will achieve economic stability after the passage of budget 2019-20.

Talking to the media persons on Tuesday, she said the friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and China have extended support to Pakistan to come out of the current challenges.

She said that the opposition’s so-called All Party Conference(APC) and call for agitation would prove a fiasco as the people of Pakistan have already rejected their negative politics of traditional politicians who played havoc with the national economy and ruined institutions.

She said that Maulana Fazalur Rehman had always remained in power during past over three decades and now he was missing corridors of power. She said that the opposition was striving for its survival as after the passage of upcoming budget, their days in politics would be numbered.

She said that educations expos would prove helpful to fight illiteracy and ignorance in the country. She said that the objective of the educational expo is to introduce modern education in Pakistan, instead of focusing on the traditional educational methods.

She said that educations expos would prove helpful to fight illiteracy and ignorance in the country. She said that the objective of the educational expo is to introduce modern education in Pakistan, instead of focusing on the traditional educational methods.

The SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was stressing the promotion of quality education in the country as higher education was vital to meet the challenges of modern times. She said that the PTI government has made education as top most priority and Prime Ministry was striving to improve basic educational structure and improve facilities. She said 20 million out of school children were a big challenge for the nation and the PM has rightly proposed public-private partnership for providing educational facilities to the people of Pakistan especially rural areas where majority of out-of-school children live.

She said that literacy rate could be improved by partnership with private sector. The special assistant said that Prime Mister wants to transform Pakistan on the pattern of state of Media and revolutionize educational system as Muslims made great strides in fields of science and technology but later they lost way and other nations took advantage from the principles of the Holy Quran made progress.

She said that there is need of “Ijtehad” in the field of education. She said in the modern era wars are not fought on the geographical boundaries but on the basis of technology. She said Muslim in the early eras made great strides in fields of science and technology but later they lost way and other nations took advantage from the principles of the Holy Quran made progress. She said that education was the best method to effect change in the society.